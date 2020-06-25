Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has dropped charges against Christ Embassy Church, Uyo and its pastor, Emmanuel Effiong.

The government, in a statement to that effect signed by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, yesterday, said the gesture was in response to apologies tendered by the pastor as well as overtures to government by prominent people in the state.

“Following entreaties from well-meaning individuals and groups, the Akwa Ibom State, government has dropped charges against Effiong of Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo.

“The church and the pastor have since tendered an unreserved apology to the state government while promising to adhere to the Akwa Ibom State Government/Nigerian Centre for Disease Control/World Health Organisation/Christian Association (CAN) guidelines and protocols adopted to prevent community of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State.

“All churches are reminded of the need to ensure strict adherence to stipulated guidelines,” the government said in the statement.

It was, however, silent on the suit filed by the church against the state government, CAN and 20 others over the arrest of Effiong, as a result of altercation between the church and the government-instituted monitoring committee on reopening of churches in the state.