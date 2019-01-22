Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom All Progressive Congress governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, has vowed to continue to build the state on the legacies of its past leaders; if elected in March, as the governor.

Ekere, who said this at the flag-off of his governorship election campaign at the Uyo Township Stadium, yesterday, which would later move to all the 31 local government areas of the state, said past leaders of the state laid good foundation in unity, justice and infrastructural development. He, however, alleged that in the last four years, such has not been noticed.

At the rally, which was attended by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, all APC stalwarts in the state, Ekere said, if elected he would domesticate the most robust social programmee of the federal government to bring development to the state.

“Today marks our march towards a new dawn, we believe that, from today Akwa

Ibom state is being taken to the next level, I have presented my vision for the collective prosperity and change in the state; the change will be anchored on five pillars. We will invest largely on public works, to support our young entrepreneurs. This strategy focuses on reflating the economy in the short term via a smorgasbord of direct job creation

initiatives and initiation and implementation of local content requirements in all government activities.

“I also plan to tackle mass unemployment and poverty with a “quick impact action” in the first three to six months, driven by massive public works to reflate the economy and stimulate job creation in a way that “put money in the pockets of artisans, suppliers, and contractors. It is the Buhari government since independent that have a robust and sophisticated social protection programme, I will domesticate these social programme in the state.

He stressed that, with APC government in the state, Akwa Ibom people would have no business being poor, saying that, if elected he would return the state to the path of prosperity while building on the achievements of the former governors of the state.

On his part, Obaseki said Akwa Ibom should lead in the transformation of the region because of its wealth, with the hope that such would only be realisable under the APC.

The immediate past governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, denied his administration left any debt behind.

He said Ekere is liberal and, as such, the people of the state to vote him.