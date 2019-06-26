Joe Effiong, Uyo

Barring any last minute changes, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, would have re-appointed more than 90 percent of his former cabinet members if they all scale the screening in the House of Assembly.

Appointment of the governor’s former aides were automatically terminated with the expiration of his first term but in the list the governor forwarded to the House, nearly all former commissioners and special advisers have returned.

The list attached to a letter dated June 20 and presented to the House by the Clerk, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, during yesterday’s plenary indicated that Akan Okon, Ime Ekpo Nse Essien, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Monday Uko, Linus Nkan, Ephraim Inyaneyen, Ekong Sampson, Charles Udoh, Orman Esin, Iniobong Essien, Dominic Ukpong, Okpulupum and Gloria Edet are on their way back to the state executive council

Others returnee commissioner-nominees are Udo Ekpenyong, Ukpong Akpabio, Uno Etim, Victor Bassey and Rapheal Bassey while nominees for appointment as special advisers include Sunny Ibuot and Ekemini Umoh.

Victor Bassey and Okpulupum Etteh are the only nominees as commissioner while Ekemini Umoh is a new potential special adviser.

The rest are those who served even in the days of former governor Godswill Akpabio.

Speaker Aniekan Bassey forwarded the list to the committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Public Petitions to deliberate and report to the House in a week’s time.