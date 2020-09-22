Joe Effiong, Uyo, 22/9/20

Akwa Ibom governent has enacted a law to establish the state’s official symbols and other other related matters just it’s celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its creation.

The “Bill for a Law to Establish the State Official Symbols and other matters connected therewith” was passed into law on Tuesday by the state house of assembly. It had at Plenary on Thursday, September 17, 2020, scaled its first and second readings and was committed to the Committee on Information for scrutiny.

Presenting the report at Plenary on Tuesday, Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Aniefiok Dennis, noted that the general principle of the Bill was sufficiently indicative that the Bill when passed into law, will entrench pride, hope and dignity in the state and also foster unity among the people.

Subsequently, the House after considering the report at the committee of the whole, passed the Bill into Law, with September 22, 2020 as its commencement date.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong had during the public hearing which preceded passage of the bill, emphasized that the quest by the Akwa Ibom State Government to have a distinct and a recognisable identity was borne out of the acceptance of a preponderant similarities existing amongst states, tribe, countries and purpose.

“The decision was also necessitated by the consciousness that despite the glaring similarities there were still manifest differences existing between one state to another and therefore it became imperative for Akwa Ibom people and the state to be clearly defined through a commonly shared heritage and ideologies.

“The Bill when signed into law will bring out our history and values which will result in the general consciousness of our heritage. It will further unite us and give us clear distinction from other states”, he said.

He revealed that the Committee received inputs from various stakeholders, through memoranda submitted to it before, on and after the Public Hearing which held on Monday, September 21, 2020.