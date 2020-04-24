Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another four days to, provisionally, expire on Monday, April 27, 2020.

This is the second time the state has extended the lockdown which was initially declared by Governor Udom Emmanuel for 14 days, from April 3 to 16, 2020.

Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, also on April 16 had announced the extension of the lockdown by seven days to expire on April 23.

But in a press conference in his office, yesterday, Ekuwem said in view of the critical situation of the COVID-19 in the country, the state would further extend the lockdown till Monday.

He said: “Although it would have been desirable to call off the lockdown, but given that we must ensure continuous safety of our citizens, the most ideal thing for now is to continue with the lockdown until Monday when we will provide an update on the lockdown at a press briefing.

“To this end, everyone is advised to continue to cooperate with the government and the security agencies in a bid to curb community spreading of the virus.”