The General Manager of ALGON Boys FC, Honourable John Ekpenyong has disclosed their decision to take their appeal to the NFF following their expulsion by the Akwa Ibom State FA for fielding an ineligible player during their cup game against Akwa United.

Hon Ekpenyong reiterated his team’s resolve to get justice and based their decision appeal their expulsion on the need to get justice.

ALGON Boys FC, who faced Akwa United in a quarterfinal tie, led 3-0 until the 86th minute when hoodlums alleged to be fans of Akwa United interrupted the match.

The match was abandoned and continued from the 86th minute two days later and Akwa United won 1-0 with ALGON Boys FC winning g 3-1 over 90minutes.

Akwa United lodged an appeal against ALGON Boys FC over an ineligible player and won the appeal. They would go on to win the competition for the 10th time in 11years.

Honourable Ekpenyong said Akwa United failed to present the boy ‘s license or contact papers, stressing that the only document Akwa United presented was a payment voucher stating that the boy has been receiving N120, 000 monthly and this is against the rules of the LMC, which stipulates a minimum of 150,000 for any professional league player.

“The committee erred, they didn’t call the boy in question for verification but instead they relied on the payment voucher as a basis for owing a player which is against the rules of the game. When we presented the license of the boy and asked Akwa United to bring evidence of the contract they signed with the boy and they couldn’t.

“The boy in question in various interviews with journalists has been saying that he has never signed any dotted lines in the name of contract or license with the Akwa United.”