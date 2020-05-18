Fred Itua, Abuja

The Akwa Ibom State caucus of the National Assembly has tackled the Federal Government over its purported failure to give any support to the Akwa Ibom State Government in the construction of a COVID-19 isolation centre.

Speaking through the senator representing Akwa Ibom North West in the National Assembly, Chris Ekpenyong, the lawmakers claim the state is not receiving the kind of support other states have gotten from the Federal Government.

According to the statement made available to reporters in Abuja on Monday, the lawmakers ‘observed with disappointment the failure of the Federal Government and the Local Content Commission to give any support to the Akwa Ibom State Government in the construction of the Isolation Centre, like it is the case to some states that are even managing temporary structures for COVID-19.

‘This massive project has been undertaken by the state government alone. The state is sufficiently equipped to manage and contain the future outbreak of any other disease.’

The lawmakers described the Isolation Centre being constructed by the state government as ‘the only permanent Isolation Centre built by any state government in the wake of the dreaded and prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.’

The Akwa Ibom caucus, who visited the project site located in Ituk Mbang, Uruan Local Government Area, for a facility tour, lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for not only building a permanent structure but driving the project expeditiously.

‘Udom Emmanuel has initiated this project in furtherance of offering more improved and accessible healthcare services to Akwa Ibom people and residents in the state.

‘With what we have seen in terms of concept, design and sophistication and the more that are to come, I want to use this occasion to commend Udom Emmanuel, on behalf of my colleagues, for his vision and pragmatic approaches in contending the coronavirus, and again thinking practically about the health of Akwa Ibom people,’ Senator Ekpenyong stated on behalf of the caucus.