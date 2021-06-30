From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in Justice Ekaette Obot as the acting chief judge of the state, following the retirement of Justice Godwin Abraham last week

Performing the brief ceremony, held in the state executive council chambers, Governor Emmanuel reaffirmed his stance on gender equality and merit, even as he commended Justice Obot for a good record of effective discharge of her duties, and stressed that her selection as the Acting Chief Judge was strictly on merit.

‘Let me congratulate the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge, don’t ask how the selection process came, she has served the state so well,’ the governor said.

‘It’s a good thing and I don’t have any doubt that she will do so well, you know women are really struggling and should be given a chance in society.

‘I read during Covid-19 how women who were in charge, handled the pandemic so nicely, I want to believe that the judiciary will fare more efficiently,’ he said.

The governor, who also thanked the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Abraham, for serving creditably, explained that his government has continued working to fill the gaps and bring about synergy between the executive and the judiciary arms of government.

‘We will try to strengthen our judiciary system to promote unity, oneness and progress.

‘See the way we work together in synergy to serve the state, you can ask the speaker, he’ll tell you same, it’s is a collaborative government and there is the separation of powers,’ he said.

He urged the Acting Chief Judge to ensure the unity of the judiciary, interpret the rule of law while charging other judges to stand by her and give her the necessary support she would need to take the judiciary to greater heights.

Governor Emmanuel also charged the Judiciary Service Commission to fast track and prepare for her confirmation as substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Justice Ekaette Obot is the third female head of the state judiciary and the eighth Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State.

