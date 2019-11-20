Joe Effiong, Uyo,

A new police commissioner has once again been posted to Akwa Ibom State. He is Kenneth Ebrimson,

The new CP who takes over from CP Zaki Ahmed, now AIG zone 6, Calabar, is the 28th Commissioner of Police posted to the state since it was created 32 years.

Zaki himself was the third consecutive commissioner of police, Akwa Ibom State Command, promoted to the rank of AIG and posted to the same zone six, Calabar. The other two were Samuel Adeyemi Ogujemilusi and Musa Kimo.

A press from the state police command signed by its public relations officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, said, the new police boss holds a B.Sc (Hons) degree in Arts (History) from the University of Port Harcourt, another degree in Law ( LLB ) and a Masters Degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies, both from the Lagos State University.

The commissioner of police who was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet assistant superintendent of police, has served the force in various capacities within and outside the country.

“ Before his present appointment, he was-the Officer in Charge, Security/Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Lagos State Police Command ; Area Commander Area “B” Apapa Lagos,

Area Commander Shagamu, Ogun State Police Command., Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zonal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (ZCIID), Zone 4 Makurdi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Edo State Police Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Anambra Police Command. , Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU).

“Before his present redeployment, he was the Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations (FEDOPS), Force Headquarters, Abuja.” The release said.

It also said the new CP, “ who is Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management ( MNIM ), is a very sociable team player. He listens to music, reads and play football as his hobbies.”

The police command added that the CP has reiterated his commitment to making Akwa Ibom the most peaceful state in the country while calling on the good people of the state to remain law abiding and partner with the police in crime fighting.