Akwa Ibom State Government has commended the contractor handling the 3.3km Idua Road project in Eket, Limbech Development Nigeria Limited.

Commissioner for Works, Ephraim Inyangeyen, who gave the commendation, during an inspection tour of some ongoing road projects in Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District, lauded the contractor for what he described as the perfect finishing of the drainage system as against the earlier job done at the inception of the project.

Inyangeyen had earlier warned that government will not accept any project which was not executed according to specifications, threatening to revoke the contract of under-performing contractors.

It was, however, all smiles as he expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work done when he visited the project on Tuesday, September 4.

A businesswoman, Affiong Udeme, lauded the government for responding to their complaint about the road project and for not compromising standards.

She also commended the contractor for living up to expectations, insisting that residents on Idua Road and adjoining communities in Eket will now be spared the devastating flooding that usually ravages the area.

Other road projects in Eket visited by Inyangeyen, who was flanked by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, John Itiat, directors and site engineers, include the 3.0km Ebekpe-Ikot Eket Road and the 2.7km Ikot Odiong-Ikot Abasi Road.

The team also inspected the 13.5km Ikot Ebiere road which traverses, Ikot Edor-Ikot Iko Ibom-Akom- Ukpana and Ikwe villages with a 15 metres span bridge, which spans across Onna and Mkpat Enin local dovernment areas.

The Works commissioner, who expressed delight at the pace of work done on the various roads, however urged the contractors to redouble their efforts and ensure the jobs are delivered on schedule.

He stressed the determination of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration to develop rural and agrarian communities and link them with urban centres with a view to drive agriculture, trade, commerce as well as free flow of goods, services and social interactions among the people.