From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Akwa Ibom State Government has called for continued peaceful coexistence between host communities and companies operating in their areas.

Its Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Dr. John Etim, made the call in Uyo, yesterday at a workshop tagged: “Sustainable Community Development Planning and Management for Effiat and Mbi Stakeholders.”

Etim explained that the event was organised by Kunysons Konsult Limited and sponsored by Oriental Energy Resources Limited, and aimed at creating positive consciousness and building sustainable relationship between Oriental Energy and the host communities.

“This training is quite apt at this period that the State Government is intensifying its industrial development drive.

“It is obvious that for effective development in the State, host communities must maintain cordial relationship with the companies operating in their areas.

“I believe it will yield the much needed awareness that will provide your company with the peaceful atmosphere to operate especially as it will result in the planning and management of agreed community projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer, Kunysons Konsult Limited, Unyime Robinson , said the training was strategically packaged and approved by the sponsor to address the challenges of achieving sustainable development goals.

“The achievement of sustainability in national and community development requires a strategic approach, which is both long-term in its perspective and integrated by linking various development processes so that they are sophisticated enough to address the complex nature of the challenges.

“Governance are all mutually supportive and genuine partnership between government, companies and communities is key to this approach.

“Sustainable development planning and management is therefore strategic in global effort of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

He added that Kunysons has collaborated Oriental Energy to organise first ever junior science and technology based competition and award of scholarship to winners and sustainable business development training for Board of Trustees and Managers of Mbo Youth Empowerment Centre.

Also, the Managing Director, Oriental Energy, Engr. Ignatius Ifelayo, said the overarching philosophy behind their social investment strategy is to create positive and sustainable footprints through projects and programs that improve the quality of life in our communities.

“As such, we focus on initiatives that respond to identified stakeholder needs; have impact on several stakeholder groups; maximize the positive impact over time; as well as create community ownership to ensure sustainability.”