Inline with its commitment to ensure that the Completion Agenda is effectively implemented, the Akwa Ibom State Government has renamed its Ministry of Environment as Ministry of Environment and Solid mineral.

The announcement was made yesterday Monday, by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong while briefing newsmen shortly after the weekly State Executive Council Meeting held at the Government in Uyo.

The statement which read in part as, ” His Excellency, the Governor has directed that the Directorate of Solid Mineral be moved from the Ministry of Transport to Ministry of Environment in oder to properly align job responsibilities and fast fact the Completion Agenda ”.

” So you would now have the Ministry of Environment with the nomenclature of Ministry of Environment and Solid Mineral ” . Ememobong explained .

Meanwhile, all Ministries and Bureau also presented their Quarterly Performance Review reports ( QPR ) for the first quarter of 2021 at the Exco meeting with a view to juxtapose the budgetary provisions and their actual performance.

Furthermore, It was noted that even though the reports were commendable, heads of Ministries and Bureau were charged to do more in order to improve the next QPR.