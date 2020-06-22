Joe Effiong, Uyo

Christ Embassy, Uyo has made good their threat to reopen their church for worship service without taking cognisance of the Akwa Ibom government approved guidelines for reopening of churches as issued by the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The church located close to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly positioned bouncers at its gates and practically prevented the Guidelines for Church reopening Monitoring Committee from gaining access to the Church premises to ascertain level of compliance as mandated by the State Government.

The church had last week issued a warning to “the government, security agencies and the general public that we as a Church shall soon commence our normal services,” describing the CAN guidelines as impracticable.

The committee led by Mr Enobong Uwah which arrived the church about 11am after visiting other Churches was blocked from entering the church by the bouncers at the gate, which was also locked, and was told to leave insisting that they would not be allowed entry.

Daily Sun learned that all entreaties from Uwah and other members of the team including the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Dr. Ndueso Ekwerre, Dr Stella Udoh and other representatives of security agencies fell on deaf ears.