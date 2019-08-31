Joe Effiong, Uyo

As part its efforts to boost food security, Akwa Ibom State government has promised to provide 100 hectares of land for cooperatives and farmers for cultivation in each of the 31 local government areas in the state.

This was one of the issues unanimously adopted by the state executive council meeting, presided by Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Uyo.

The commissioner for information, Mr Charles Udo, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen, said that the meeting deliberated on ministry by ministry efforts to achieve the completion agenda of the state administration.

Udo also said that the ministry of transport and solid minerals presented a book on solid minerals resources evaluation and investor guide in the state to the executive council to enable the people and investors to have ready information on potential minerals available in the state.

The information commissioner also hinted that a five member committee was set up by executive council to evaluate and review all the inter-ministerial projects in the state in terms of quality and cost effectiveness and report back to the council.

The committee is headed by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Iniobong Essien ;other members of the committee include Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, Commissioner for Lands, Architect Ime Ekpo, Education, Professor NseAbasi Essien,and the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Elijah Udo Iyak.

Mr Akan Okon who also spoke to the press, said that plans were underway for the establishment of a bureau of statistics to provide necessary statistical road map on the development of the state.

To achieve this, he said he also resolved to sponsor a bill in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for the establishment of the agency.

According to Okon, the resolution was to ensure accountability and transparency in the running of the state.