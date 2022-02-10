By Emma Emeozor

The decision of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel to anoint Pastor Umo Eno as his successor has continued to draw public outrage as militants, under the aegis of ‘Unyekisong Akwa Ibom’, yesterday warned him to withdraw his endorsement.

The group gave the governor one-month ultimatum to comply, saying they will not fold their arms and watch Udom imposing a candidate on the state. It was, however, silent on the action it will take if the governor failed to comply.

They appealed to political leaders, traditional rulers, elders, women, youths and the masses of the state to obtain their PVCs to enable them fight the imposition of candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The group which described itself as the coalition of all freedom fighters and pressure group in Akwa Ibom, affirmed the right of citizens the state to decide who becomes the state’s next governor. They described the governor’s action as a huge threat to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the entire state.

The press release issued by the group in Uyo yesterday was signed by General Ekpo Ekpo, Commander Akan Bassey and Commander Sampson Umanah. It read in part: ‘Unyekisong Ibom rejects imposition of POS Governor.

“The Coalition of all Freedom Fighters and pressure group in Akwa Ibom state have been meeting for the past few days to review the current political situation in state/endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno by Governor Udom Emmanuel as the next governor of Akwa Ibom.

“Unyekisong Akwa Ibom totally rejects and condemns the endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as the next governor of Akwa Ibom state by Governor Udom Emmanuel and state strongly that this is unacceptable.

“The endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno is not only a threat to the PDP family but the entire state which will bring anarchy, insecurity and killings. The nomination of a particular candidate by the governor and leader of the party is totally unjust and unfair to other governorship aspirants in the state.

“After carefully studying the report submitted by credible sources, we have come to the conclusion that the endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno is not for the benefit of the state but would rather serve as a POS and commissioner to Mr. Udom Emmanuel after leaving office to siphon money.

“We therefore give the Governor one month ultimatum to withdraw his support for Pastor Umo Eno, go back to the drawing board and do proper consultations before making further statements concerning his successor, failure shall be disastrous as we will not fold our arms and watch his imposition unchallenged”.