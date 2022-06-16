From Joe Effiong, Uyo

More troubles seem to be in the offing for former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, as the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mike Igini, has dismissed the primary where Akpabio emerged candidate for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district as “Nollywood fantasy.”

Akpabio, after stepping down for Ahmed Tinubu who won the APC presidential primary in Abuja, had returned home to participate in a repeat primary nd was declared winner with 478 votes, beating the closest rival, DIG Udom Ekpoudom (Retd), who was awarded only three votes in absentia.

Ekpodum dismissed the primary as sham, saying the earlier version conducted on May 27, where he won was the authentic primary and he remains the bona fide candidate for Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district.

To worsen issues for the former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Igini, yesterday, said under the law, a rerun could only be conducted among aspirants who participated in the first poll on May 27 if there were issues or complaints, and that Akpabio was not one of them.

The REC who spoke on a radio programme in the state said the senatorial primary for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District was neither canceled, nullified nor inconclusive as mischievously reported.

He said by virtue of Section 31 of the 2022 Electoral Act, the only way somebody can be replaced after a party primary is through withdrawal of the individual that won or death.

“The law is saying that those who have emerged at all levels up to the presidential level, you can decide that you are no longer interested. You can write an application signed by yourself, delivered to your party who will now deliver it to INEC. But nobody can shave the political head of another person in his or her absence.”

Igini said the report of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District APC primary as submitted to INEC headquarters in Abuja is final.

