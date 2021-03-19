Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel has officially declared the 21-smart storey building, also known as the Dakkada Towers, completed and up for lease to high-earned clients.

The governor stated this yesterday at the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The smart building which is a flagship project of the administration, was delivered to Governor Emmanuel fully completed in December 2020, by project contractors, VKS Nigeria Construction Limited.

The commendation from the governor came on the backdrop that the project which was agreed to be completed in two years and six months was completed by the contractors in less than two years.

After thorough inspection by experts, the state-of-the-art edifice, which is renowned as the tallest in the Niger-Delta region, was declared ready for use by the governor.

Addressing newsmen at Government House after State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said Council was pleased with the completion of work on the building. He also noted that relevant government agencies have been directed to commence the process of leasing out the building to interested tenants.

The Dakkada Tower has attracted eminent personalities to the state in recent times. Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in his recent visit to Akwa Ibom State, visited the Smart building at Udoudoma Avenue, and thanked Governor Emmanuel for erecting an edifice he described as “the best I have seen in the country”.

“I have seen a number of buildings in Nigeria but in terms of the modern technological facilities embedded in a building of this nature, this is probably one of the best, if not the best I have seen in the country,” he said.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, told newsmen that the Dakkada Towers is built to a world class standard. He said the NNPC has offered to take some floors in the building.