Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Government has launched an online business directory aimed at activiating at least 14,000 small and medium scale enterprenuers this year.

It has also placed a ban on use of non Akwa Ibom raw materials for the execution of government projects in the area, unless such materials could not be sourced locally.

State commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Barr Prince Akpabio, who made this known at the weekend during the official launch of the state SME Directory and Portal in Uyo. explained that the initiative, known as “Ibom 3,000” is expected to train at least 3,000 prospective entrepreneurs from the three Senatorial districts of the state in six months accruing to 6,000 in one year.

According to the Commissioner, additional 9,000 direct and indirect SMEs are expected to be created from the 6,000 trained and empowered by the project.

The initiative he further explained would also involve the building of three industrial clusters in Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene with power and other business boosters in place. The clusters according to him would be completed in 12 months each on a 22 hectares of land and would remain one of the cardinal strategies of the present administration to encourage and boost the local economy.