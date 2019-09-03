Joe Effiong, Uyo

A 35-year-old man in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Idorenyin Essien, has been arrested for burning his seven-year-old son to death for stealing N500 from a neighbour, Daily Sun has learnt.

The ghastly incident occurred in a suburb of Afia Nsit two days ago, Daily Sun was told.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, which confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Mac-Don (DSP) on Tuesday, said that Mr Idorenyin Essien is being detained.

Mac-Don explained that the incident happened at Afia Nsit community in Eket and that men of the patrol team in Eket arrested the suspect at his residence.

The case would be charged to court and if the alleged killer is found guilty, he would face the wrath of the law, the police spokesman said.

The community leader of the Afia Nsit, Mr Effiong Okon, who equally confirmed the incident, said Essien’s son had stolen N500 from a neighbour’s house to buy food to eat, and that when his father returned the neighbour reported the matter to him.

Okon said that although the father refunded the money to the neighbour and scolded his son, he, thereafter, “quickly sent the son to buy kerosene for him; the poor boy innocently ran to buy kerosene for his father not knowing that it would be used to kill him,” Okon told Daily Sun.

He continued that the murderous father called his son out of the house, tied him with rope, poured the kerosene on him, and then lit the boy on fire.

“The father tied his son’s hands and legs and set him ablaze in the front of his residence at Afia Nsit in Eket,” Okon lamented.

According to him, the boy was rushed to the hospital and but he died on getting there, prompting the community to alert the police who effected the father’s arrest.