From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Statutory delegates comprising select ward and chapter officers and former elected officers of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State have publicly endorsed Onofiok Luke for governorship in 2023.

Coming on the platform of Great Supporters of Onofiok Luke, the party men and women, numbering more than 250, said they have resolved to support former House of Assembly speaker for the governorship in 2023 irrespective of the antics of the state government to endorse one aspirant.

Speaking for the group, Abraham Udoekong said they have seen in Luke the capacity, character, love for the people, ideas and passion to drive economic and social development of the state as such they have decided to come forward and endorse him for the general good of Akwa Ibom people.

Udoekong said they gave themselves a mandate to scout for and mobilise committed delegates for Luke, who currently is the chairman of the House of Representatives

“We are taking this bold step for the general good of our state. We started mobilising ourselves for the Luke’s governorship project in 2020. Today, we have mobilised delegates to come here and endorse him. We believe in him, we will vote for him.”

Udoekong said they were not perturbed by recent political happenings in the state, insisting their resolution to support Luke at the party primary was absolute.

Addressing the group, Director of Operations, Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, Victor Brownson, thanked the delegates for coming out to publicly endorse Luke.