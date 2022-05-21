From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Less than 24 hours to the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for State House of Assembly in Akwa Ibom State, some delegates in Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom State have alleged that plans have been concluded by the chapter leadership of the party to deny authentic delegates access to the venue of the party primary for Onna state constituency.

Our correspondent learned that the threat was handed down by the Chapter chairman, Mr Ubong Adiakpan as a warning to delegates assumed not to be supporting Gov Udom Emmanuel’s cousin, said to be the anointed aspirant for the Onna State Constituency election.

It was learned that the leadership of the party in Onna, Governor Emmanuel’s home LGA, did not stop at threatening to bar some authentic delegates from taking part in the state House of Assembly primary but also deny them clearance to participate in other primaries of the party.

A reliable source said that the threat was made on Friday at Me Lounge in Uyo during a meeting with all the delegates from Onna Local Government Area.

“Also, four preferred aspirants of governor Emmanuel for respective offices were invited to attend the meeting with Onna delegates. They are; Pastor Umo Eno for Governorship, Barr. Ekong Sampson for Eket Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh for Eket Federal House and Sunday Johnny for Onna State Constituency respectively.

“After keeping the delegates waiting for about six hours at Me Lounge, the party leadership short-changed the delegates, saying that he will use the remaining balance to do vigil night for only delegates who are loyal to the governor and are willing to vote all his preferred aspirants.”

Some of the delegates who corroborated the story, but on condition of anonymity, expressed deep regret that democracy has been murdered under governor Udom Emmanuel.

They queried why the governor who is aspiring to become the President of Nigeria would want to deny others the right to vote for the aspirant of the choice.

They called on the PDP at the national level to beam their searchlight on what is happening in Akwa Ibom State, and ensure that all authentic delegates are cleared to participate in the exercise.

They also appealed to security operatives especially the Nigerian Police, to be professional in discharging their responsibility by not allowing politicians and people in positions of authority to mess up our nascent democracy.

The chairman of Oniong East, Ward 3, Ekam Tobby, confirmed being threatened by Adiakpan simply because he had challenged him why he should pay N20,000 to delegates against the N40,000 each delegate was supposed to collect.

But in his reaction, the chapter chairman said:”My brother I have no time to expand on frivolous posts. I have been in touch with the author of that nonsense and have told him my mind.

Was utter falsehood.”