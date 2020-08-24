Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obong Udo Ekpenyong, has enthused that the party has met all necessary requirements for peaceful and orderly congresses.

This optimism is coming on the heels of an earlier warning by the party that it would disqualify any of its candidates in the Local Government election who resort to violence.

Local Government elections are scheduled to hold in the State on October, with the PDP strategising to come out tops in the election, hoping to repeat the successes of its candidates three years ago.

‘As messengers of the party, we are asking you to ensure that everything you do conform to this present administration’s overall intention to lead a fair, and people-centric processes of nominations.

‘Everything that we have done since the commencement of this process has been transparent, fair and credible. As party chairman, I will ask that you do everything to maintain this posturing,” Ekpenyong said at the ward primaries of the party,’ Ekpenyong said.

On Monday, ahead of the Local Government primaries held at Uyo Township Stadium, the party boss said that the leadership of the party had ensured that due process was thoroughly followed in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

‘PDP is a family and we are doing everything to keep the family together. We must behave as a family,’ he said.

The party chairman remarked that the party strongly frowns at any behaviour capable of disrupting the peace of the congresses, adding that the party will sanction perpetrators of such acts.