From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Eleven local government areas in Akwa Ibom State are said to be the hosts of many diseases termed Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

NTD Coordinator in the state Ministry of Health and Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Medical Association ( NMA), Aniekeme Uwa, while addressing the media on Word NTDs Day, said many people have been infected by NTDs in the state.

Uwa said NTDs were about 20 ailments associated with poor houses, poverty prevalent in many communities in the tropical regions and usually contracted by the poorest of the poor.

“These are diseases that are commonly found in tropical and sub-tropical parts of the world and they are closely associated with poverty, poor housing, poor access to potable water supply, poor access to healthcare delivery and they are not really reported probably because they don’t kill as fast as other diseases like HIV, COVID-19 and the rest. And apart from that, probably because they affect the worlds poorest, they don’t get the kind of attention they should get.

“Unfortunately, these disease conditions are affecting our people. We have the high morbidity even though the mortality is relatively low but they make our people not to live optimally and fulfil their destinies. And very importantly is the fact that this set of diseases are endemic in Akwa Ibom.

“There are different types. Some are endemic in all local government areas, some are endemic in about 11 while some are endemic in about four local government areas. Most times, we drive on the streets and see people with swollen legs or you go to the communities and see people with their swollen scrotum. We also have some which lead to people having rashes on their skin. And these are rashes that you treat and treat and they just don’t heal and it also leads to blindness. Most of us have heard of river blindness, that is spread by black-fly. So these disease conditions are there in our state.”