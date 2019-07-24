Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State internally-generated revenue has experienced some progressive growth in the past three years from its hitherto N10 billion yearly haul.

The chairman of the state board of internal revenue, Mr Okon Okon, who disclosed this to the press after the post-board meeting to the press on Tuesday, said the service had recorded steady growth year on year out with a record of N16 billion in 2017, N24 billion in 2018 and N20 billion as at half of 2019.

The chairman, however, said although the service had made such significant growth in IGR, it would not rest on its oars in building a public finance model that could absorb shocks from oil fluctuations and resultant impact in Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He said since the inauguration of the board on April 13, 2017, it had not relented in its core mandate which is to significantly grow the IGR.

He explained that the board meeting had stressed the urgent need to intensify enforcement and recovery, launch of informal sector to expand the tax net, relocate other state taxes directorate to Revenue House, Udo Udoma and, improve in IGR.

“Notably, barely 18 months after the service launched a transformation programme termed Revenue and Institutional Transformation Agenda (REVITA), the service on January 1, 2018, in an agenda aimed at repositioning the system to be result oriented, has recorded impressive results.

“The five cardinal objectives of REVITA have greatly enabled the board to stay focused, keep and track its progress regularly.

“Building a technology-driven service, the board has creatively disrupted the status quo by continuously improving on automation of processes to render a more efficient service to taxpayers.

“Also, the board has improved on its physical infrastructure including erecting a brand-new prefab building. This facility will accommodate other state taxes directorates who will relocate from the state secretariat to the Revenue House for a more conducive and controlled work environment. The relocation will take effect by August 1, 2019,” Okon said.

He said the milestone recorded thus far was as a result of the board’s passion and commitment to the development of the state and more importantly, through the co-operation of taxpayers, whom he profusely appreciated, especially for their voluntary compliance.

While informing that the board was on enforcement and recovery drive, Okon urged tax defaulters to honour their civic obligations by paying their taxes accurately and promptly to avoid prosecution.