Joe Effiong, Uyo
Akwa Ibom state government has dropped its charges against Christ Embassy Church, Uyo, and its pastor, Emmanuel Effiong.
A government statement to that effect signed by the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Udoh on Wednesday said the gesture was in response to apologies tendered by the pastor as well as overtures to government by prominent people in the state.
The statement said: ” Following entreaties from well meaning individuals and groups, the Akwa Ibom State Government has dropped charges against Pastor Emmanuel Effiong of Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo.
“The church and the pastor have since tendered an unreserved apology to the state government while promising to adhere to the Akwa Ibom State Government/Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation ( WHO)/Christian Association( CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State.
“All churches are reminded of the need to ensure strict adherence to all stipulated guidelines” the statement said.
It was however silent on the suit filed by the church against the state government, CAN and 20 others over the arrest of Pastor Effiong, as a result of altercation between the church and the government-institued monitoring committee on repoening of churches in the state.
In the suit No. FAC/UY/FHR/106/2020, between Pastor Emmanuel Effiong v. Rev. (Dr.) Ndueso Ekwere & 2ors.,filed at the federal high Court in UIyo, the Church had called on the “Akwa Ibom State government to unconditionally release Pastor Effiong, and a member of the church media team, Gabriel Ekpa, who was assaulted and brutalized by Uwah, and confiscated the camera which contained a true reflection of what occurred.”
In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Uyo, Pastor Kelvin Atang said Christ Embassy “totally condemn the closing down of our Church and detention of our Pastor, Pastor Emmanuel Effiong, who has been detained by the Commissioner of Police, without giving us the right to fair hearing and state that this action is borne out of malice, hatred and calculated attempt to malign the Church for disassociating herself from the Christian Association of Nigeria”.
It had denied attacking members of Akwa Ibom State Government/Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, COVID-19 monitoring team during its Sunday service.
“As a Church that respects the rule of law, we had envisaged this gang up and also took steps to seek protection of the law by approaching the Court.” The statement read.
Leave a Reply