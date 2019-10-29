Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to petition the National Judiciary Council (NJC) over a Court of Appeal judgement in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Albert Akpan as winner of the Akwa Ibom North East election.

APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, lamented that the judgment was delivered in blatant disobedience to the directive of the President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who had disbanded the appeal panel and constituted a new one.

APC, in the statement, disclosed that its legal department will, in due course, submit a formal petition to the NJC over the travesty.

“It has become pertinent to report to the NJC, the antics of a Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar which delivered a strange judgement on October 18, 2019, recognising Akpan of the PDP as the winner of the Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District election.

“The judgement was delivered in blatant disobedience to the directive of Justice Bulkachuwa, who had disbanded the appeal panel and constituted a new one eight clear days before it determined the appeal filed by the APC and Bassey Etim, the party’s senatorial candidate in the 2019 National Assembly election in Akwa Ibom.

“We will not join issues with the strange judgement because as earlier stated, the panel of justices that decided the case and delivered the judgement was disbanded by the PCA, before the panel began sitting,” APC said in the statement.