Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom-born and Abuja-based society lady Happiness Uyioata Kingsley (commonly known as ‘Arab Money’) has publicly apologised to the management of a three-star hotel in Uyo, Monty Suites, for alleging that the hotel is a sex trade hotspot for both married and single women.

Arab Money had penultimate week in a widely circulated video on social media threatened to expose a married woman whom she alleged was a thorn in her flesh, alleging that the woman, though married, was more promiscuous than herself since she (Arab Money) had once met her sleeping with three men in the hotel in which she also lodged.

To investigate her source of wealth as she was said to be throwing monies in clubs every weekend. Arab Money recently released videos calling out the Wife of a PDP stakeholder n politician in d State for sleeping with three Men in the same room at #MontySuites daring to release pic.twitter.com/HxLswjxmA2 — Michael U. Ekpo (@Mikeekpo) April 11, 2020

Dragging the name of Monty Suites in the sex rivalry between the two women was seen as beyond the pale by social commentators, who regarded the claim as an attempt by Arab Money to tarnish the image of the hotel owned by a serving commissioner in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet.

The management of the hotel had yet to make any official statement on the matter as at press time.

But Arab Money in a letter addressed to the managing director and chief executive officer of Monty Suites on April 18th and obtained by journalists expressed deep regret over the video she made and posted on her WhatsApp wall on April 8th, in which she named Monty Suites as the place married women lounge in for extramarital affairs.

She said: “That the statement identifying Monty Suites as a venue where some married women do go to have extramarital affairs is regretted and hereby withdrawn and same stands retracted bearing in mind that Monty Suite is a corporate hospitality and business outfit which has nothing to do with the unfortunate altercations I had with another woman.”

Arab Money said in the letter that she had misidentified Monty Suites as the venue for such amorous affairs saying that “it is a painful and regrettable mistake as the correct venue was thereafter identified.

“I regret all inconveniences and embarrassment this misidentification or mistake might have caused the management of Monty Suites, its esteemed customers, the good people of Akwa Ibom State and the general public.”

Warning those who may want to use the referred video for any form of mischief, she said, “by this retraction, I take exception to any form of propaganda in relating to the said video as any person who wants to use the said video to insult, traduce, defame the character of any person or corporate body, or intend to extort money from anyone using the said video does so at his/her own peril.”

While calling for forgiveness and understanding from the above-mentioned publics, Arab Money explained that the video was done when she was in a state of emotional distress.