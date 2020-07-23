Akwa Ibom government has said its investments in the construction of an ultramodern permanent terminal building project at the Victor Attah International Airport would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, stated this during a tour of the project in Uyo, with members of the state government information management team, yesterday.

Udoh said with the components of the terminal building and indeed facilities put in place at the entire airport complex, Akwa Ibom State will not only benefit from increased Internally Generated Revenue, with the huge volume of income that will accrue from the different business transactions within the complex, but also from the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhauling ( MRO) operations as well as from cargo handling. Udoh said the permanent terminal building was designed by experts from Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and Turkey to give end users a touch or feel of what is tenable in airports in developed climes like the airport in Dubai, UEA.

He said the new facility would have both the international and domestic wings with provision made for surveillance by the Custom, Immigration, Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other security operatives.

“With a special roofing sheet capable of lasting up to 200 years without any colour change, the world class building which is nearing completion, with work now at the second floor of the three-storey building has a pressure sensitive escalator, automated entry pass, such as finger print digital pass and computerised card pass.”