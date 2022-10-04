From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former Miss Akwa Ibom Africa now re-branded Miss Africa MAIA is to be contested by girls from different parts of Africa and incorporated with the male version to known as Mr MAIA King Africa.

The project manager of the MAIA pageantry, Mr Emenyi Ememyi, who disclosed this in a pre-event press briefing in Uyo, explained that the introduction of Mr MAIA Africa is to form a synergy in moderating content and giving the African Man the opportunity to reign alongside Miss Africa MAIA in discharging duties to humanity.

The Rebirth Edition with the theme “Mother Earth” according to him, will host African countries in Akwa Ibom state, while engaging in numerous activities like tourism, carnival, entrepreneurial orientation, skill acquisition, fashion shows and grand entertainment night.

“Entries are open to contestants across the nations of Africa to register online, Interested contestants will be engaged in the MAIA viewers’ choice voting.

“Selected contestants at the stage will be brought to an inclusive camp in Akwa Ibom state to compete for the crown. Contestants in camp will also be engaged with numerous camp activities and Africa’s viewer’s choice voting to select the top five at the grand stage” Ememyi said.

He said that Miss Africa MAIA national directors in Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Guinea, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will also be engaging in national activities of registering contestants in their respective countries.

He said the winner of Miss Africa MAIA would be crowned as the 3rd Miss Africa MAIA alongside his runner-up, while the winner of Mr Africa MAIA – the MAIA king will be crowned as the first Mr Africa MAIA alongside his runner-up. The winners shall receive entitlements, including ambassadorial deals, contracts and endorsements.

Miss Africa Ambassador and pioneer Akwa Ibom Africa, Queen Ofonime Edet in her address said MAIA means African Woman with intelligence, representation, ability and willingness to serve humanity in all facets of life.

Edet explained that Miss Africa MAIA emerged when the world needed help, “It was a hard time to serve as the queen, during the COVID-19 pandemic, humanity faced a lot of challenges, and we tried our best to serve.”

She added that event is open for entrepreneurs, lovers of arts and culture, companies and investors and all of Africa to follow on social media platforms.