From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has threatened to shut down hotels and other entertainment centres linked with cult and criminal activities.

The state commissioner for information and strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, who made the disclosure, yesterday, said the decision was informed by credible intelligence that hotel owners and proprietors of entertainment centres had given their premises to cult groups and other criminal gangs to use as their base.

“The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and security agencies have set up a monitoring team to enforce this order.

“The public, especially proprietors of hotels and places of entertainment, should take note and act accordingly,” the commissioner said.

Cultism has become a serious problem in Akwa Ibom state recently with some communities vacated by residents, due to intractable cult war.

Worried by the growing incidents of cultism, Governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed that nobody linked with cultism would be allowed to take over from him.

“When the time comes, our God, to whom all power belongs, will guide and direct our footsteps.

“For peace to reign and for Christ to have control, I am not interested in a third term through a surrogate, the only thing you can help to do is to ensure that no cultist is allowed to emerge governor of the state. Some council areas are highly volatile so if they nominate a cultist we will not permit such,” Udom said.

