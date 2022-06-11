From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Urua Itam, the popular market in the outskirts of Uyo, on Thursday and Friday became a beehive of activities following the introduction of Momo PSB (Mobile Money Service Bank) to the traders in the market.

While many of the traders expressed their hitherto ignorance of the package, they however quickly tookto it when the benefits of owning such account were explained to them.

Chidibere Amadi, the Momo representative for Calabar sub-region, comprising Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, said the product is like any account owned by a customer in the bank, even as it is more flexible and less time-wasting than having to go and queue in the bank just to make withdrawals or deposits.

“Once you dial the code and put in your PIN, you can send money free to anybody who also has a Momo account. But the recipient must also have a similar account.

“MTN has over 75 million subscribers in Nigeria. Because of this huge number, you can imagine the number of people that would hook unto this platform and enjoy free transfer of money to those with the account; family members and friends and others you will need to send money.” Amadi explained.

Apart from money transfer, he said the package which had already created jobs for thousands people in the state, would further help to fight unemployment once the deposit programme begins in the next few weeks to enable agents perform full services of taking deposits and making withdrawals to customers.

“That’s why we are spreading the good news to the people here in the market and beyond. It is an account that everybody would need to get in the nearest future and it would spread to many countries thus making inter- country funds transfer easier and cheaper,” he said.

The Momo officer in Uyo, Ekemini Odebode, explained that PSB is the higher version of Momo which is going to empower a lot of people, especially the youth in the state.

Odebode listed some other benefits to include Momo free money transfer, buying of airtime and data, checking of account balance, payment of bills, cash out, funding of wallet and fund management.

She said the soon to take-off Personal Serilvice Bank (PSB) is the higher version of Mobile Money.

Itoro Frank, one of the agents said it has been good business even as he expressed the hope that PSB would provide more opportunities for him and other agents.

Christiana Eyo Okon who spoke in the same tone, said she has been Momo agent for almost one year so far, and thst the business has been good even though she also combines it with the regular POS agency.

Ten women randomly selected among those who newly opened the Momo account in the market, explained that they were convinced by the explanation given them by the agents believing that it would enhance their business transactions.

