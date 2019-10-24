Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has vowed to bring to book the suspected Fulani herdsmen who recently killed a farmer in his farm at Nkek, Ukanfun Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who made this promise while visiting the family of the slain farmer, Christopher Udoakpan, however, appealed to the people of Ukanafun LGA to remain peaceful and law-abiding as sanctions were already in place to address the ugly incident linked to activities of herdsmen in the area.

The governor, who rued the violence allegedly caused by herdsmen, which culminated in the killing of a farmer, gave the assurance that security agents are already taking steps to bring the perpetrators to face justice. The Secretary to State Government, Mr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, who represented the governor in the visit to the family of the bereaved, assured the people of Ukanafun LGA of government’s commitment to securing their lives and properties.

He said: “The governor, on being informed of the dastardly act, directed me to proceed to Ukanafun immediately to see what is going on that is putting the lives of our people in danger. He is very concerned about your lives and property in Ukanafun and in Akwa Ibom State.

“Cattle rearing is a business. Food and cash crop cultivation are also business. Cattle rearers cannot, therefore, rob Peter to pay Paul by forcefully converting our farmland into grazing fields for their cattle.

“Herdsmen should not mistake our civility under provocation for a sign of weakness. We have the right to defend ourselves.”

Responding, Mrs. Ido thanked the governor for his swift response, and assured that the people of Ukanafun would strive towards peace and would prevent a break down of law and order.