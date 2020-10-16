Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has challenged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to lay more emphasis on educating road users on safer driving instead of placing emphasis on punishments for violators.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong handed down the advice in Uyo, yesterday, during a visit on him by the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corp Commandant O. S. Ochi.

“It is important for the officers of the agency to emphasis more on safer driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures which has continued to pitch the officers against most motorist who are usually hostile and defensive at the sight of the officials.

“It is much easier and simpler to educate and inform road users about causes of road accident than the usual enforcement of road traffic rules which has often times created enmity between officials of FRSC and the road users,” Ememobong said.

Ochi said Akwa Ibom State ranked low on the number of road crashes incidents in 2020 and attributed the level of safety in the state to the provision of good road infrastructure across the 31 local government areas.