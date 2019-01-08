“I do not see how people will vote and the vote will not count. We will police the votes. We will not be afraid. We will defend our votes.”

Charles Udoh is the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information. His speaks on why his boss, Governor Udom Emmanuel deserves a second term. He also spoke on factors that will shape the March election.

What are your fears for the 2019 elections, particularly the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State?

I wouldn’t say fear, because it will mean painting a picture of apprehension. But, there are concerns. The opposition is not ready for the election. They are not campaigning. They are not doing ward tours. They are trying to act a script, cause enough trouble, and disrupt the process to an extent that the Federal Government will want to declare a state of emergency. They want to roll in the federal might and take control of the state. Be that as it may, the will of the people will always prevail. The people of Akwa Ibom State cannot be intimidated. They will not sit down and fold their hands and allow anybody to bring federal might to take power. The opposition is not out to play politics in the best interest of the people. They only think about their pockets. It is worrisome. They have created scenario of discontentment, violence, civil unrest and they are pushing the agenda that the election in Akwa Ibom State should not hold the same day like other states so that they can deploy the federal might when it is held later.

Why do you think the governor deserves a second term?

Look at his score card. I don’t think any first term governor has recorded the achievements that Governor Udom Emmanuel has recorded in the last three and half years, in the face of dwindling national economy. That is what stands him in good stead during the election. When the former governor defected, he expected a bandwagon effect. That bandwagon effect didn’t happen because people have seen the genuineness and sincerity of purpose, and the honesty of Governor Udom Emmanuel. Some of the people standing by the governor today were the people mentored by the former governor. The chips are down. They said it is better to stand on the side of the truth.

But the wife of the president said your governor will soon be on his way to the APC…

That is a pipe dreaming. It is wishful thinking. I can tell you emphatically that Mr. Udom Emmanuel is a man of honour and integrity. He will never eat his words in that regard. He stands for something. Before he stood for governor, he was well endowed; a director in Zenith Bank. He was controlling the finances of the bank. He has always shown integrity and strength of character. He is in government today. He is not thinking about the next election. He is thinking about the future of the state; that when he leaves, he should have legacies.

What are the issues you think will shape the governorship election in the state?

It is the character and quality of individuals on parade, and also their tract records. If you put that into consideration, you will realise that the incumbent governor is ahead of his nearest competitor. In terms of character, professionalism and personality, in terms of integrity, the incumbent is miles ahead. The last three years in Akwa Ibom have shown that this is the most transparent administration we ever had. The administration goes out to put things on the table in black and white for people to see. Akwa Ibom is probably the only state in Nigeria that publishes its annual account. That underscores the importance the government of the day attaches to financial prudence, book keeping and creativity in financial management. This government is miles ahead. This government is not looking at the next election. This government is looking at sustainable development in Akwa Ibom State. Government efforts are geared towards medium and long term development of Akwa Ibom State, and how it can have an economy that is self-sustaining, and for a more prosperous state. We are not building roads for the sake of elections. We are building roads that will stand the test of time, from design to construction. Every road we construct today should have a minimum of 25 years life span before any resurfacing or reconstruction on such road. If you look at education, health and infrastructure development under this administration, they are dotting the landscape of the state.