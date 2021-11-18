By Zika Bobby

Delegation of the German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria) in collaboration with the Nigerian–German Chamber of Commerce (NGCC) and the German-African Business Association (Afrika-Verein), held the 9th edition of the German-Nigerian Business Forum in Lagos, to explore opportunities between both countries and chart a way forward in a post pandemic period.

The event, which featured keynote speeches, panel sessions, presentations, and product demonstrations, had Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, H.E. BirgittOry, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Emeka Offor, Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director and CEO, Access Bank Plc, amongst others in attendance.

Speaking on the subject , Akwa Ibom and Investment opportunities, the Chairman, Technial Committee on Foreign Direct Investments, Gabriel Ukpeh, urged investors across the globe to explore the investment opportunities at the Akwa Ibom State Free Trade Zone to the tune of over $3 billion in investment.

Ukpeh who harped on the renewed promise and attributes that Akwa Ibom holds for potential investors through its various initiatives, said the Free Trade Zone boasts of 50,000 hectares FTZ, free container import – zero duties, waiver on company taxes, refinery, and petrochemical plant, ferteliser plant, methanol plant, gas processing and thermal power plants for potential investors.

He stated that the investment opportunity in the unique location was worth over $3 billion.

According to him, “Governor Udom Emmanuel came from the private sector, hence, bringing a private sector perspective to bare on governance in the State, restructuring the way business of governance is done in Nigeria. Akwa Ibom stands out when compared to other states in Nigeria for obvious reasons.

