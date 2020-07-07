Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom state government has inaugurated A 20-member selection committee to liaise with the federal government agencies for the creation of 774,000 jobs for some class of citizens in the state.

The committee which headed by Mrs Catherine Eno Udi has the state co-ordinator of the National Directorate of Emplyment (NDE), Mr Promise Ekah as secretary while Mr Inyang Samuel is to act as vice chairman

The committee is expected to put together 31,000 people in the state, who would earn the sum of N20, 000 each on a monthly basis for three months to help cushion the effects of the corona virus pandemic on them.

The inauguration which took place at the federal secretariat in Uyo, was performed by Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Labour and Man Power Planning, Mrs. Valerie Obot who represented Gov Emmanuel at the event, pledged state government’s unflinching support towards the success of the programme in the state

.

Obot, who is also a member of the committee, implored all members to work steadfastly in order to ensure that only indigent people in the state are properly represented in the social welfare project..

Chairman of the committee, Mrs. Eno Udi explained that those expected to benefit from the programme include the indigent, skilled labourers, and physically challenged citizens of the state.

While giving the assurance that the committee was ready to do all it takes to ensure effective implementation of the programme without favoritism, Udi urged other members of the committee to see their selection as a test of their integrity.

She warned that any member of the committee caught in shady deal in the process, would be severely disciplined in line with federal government’s directives.

Other members of the committee include the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom state chapter, Dr Ndueso Ekwere, and chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Akwa Ibom state chapter, Mr. Uwem Inyang.

The programme is expected to take off in October this year.