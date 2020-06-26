As controversy and reactions continue to pour in following the decision of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club owners to abort the 2019/2020 Season, revelation has been made that the league organisers, League Management Company (LMC) has not paid a dime to the 20 clubs that have participated in the league since 2017, Bestchoicesports.com.ng reports.

Chairman of Akwa United Football Club, Paul Bassey, who made the revelation in Uyo, said he has a problem with the LMC, on how they are running the league in the past three years.

In an interview with Inspiration 105.9FM in Uyo, Wednesday, Bassey said the LMC must look for investors to invest in the league.

The LMC was issued licence in 2012, to “organise and regulate the top tier league for the purpose of organising and promoting the league to meet global technical and commercial standards.

“My problem is with the LMC, if you set people together to run a league for you, they must look for investors,” Bassey told Inspiration FM.