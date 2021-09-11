The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved a maximum of 10,000 spectators for the CAF Champions League first round first leg preliminary match between Akwa United FC of Nigeria and CR Belouizdad of Algeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, and signed by CAF’s Development Director, Raul Chipenda, the number approved is to ensure safety measures in line with COVID-19 matchday protocols.

The letter, while seeking the cooperation of the NFF and Akwa United management for full compliance with CAF’s COVID-19 protocols, warned that failure to carry out proper safety measures during the match will attract sanctions by CAF.

Last month, the African football governing body appointed Dr Salami Onimisi to serve as the CAF COVID-19 Hygiene Officer during the match.

