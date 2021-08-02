By Akanimo Kufre, in Uyo

Akwa United has been crowned the Champions of NPFL 2020/21 season.

Yesterday, at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, the ‘Promise Keepers’ history as they won the NPFL title with a game to spare.

Akwa United went into the MFM match expecting at least a draw to lift the trophy. However, the ambitious Paul Bassey management encouraged the boys to make emphatically home win in their team talk.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s presence equally spurred the boys to ‘claim the Mountain of Fire.’

Mountain of Fire FC proved a huge task but Charles Asthimeme’s 24th goal made the difference. Charles eventual hat trick made the victory sweeter.

Charles now level with Silas Nwankwo on 18 goals as top season scorers with a match to spare

It was a thrilling game and home coming with 5-2 win at the end of the game.

