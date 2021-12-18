A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga has been reportedly dead.

Akwanga, died Friday, at the age of 77 after a protracted illness in his country home Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The former minister, who was a professional teacher, became a minister in 2003 but was sacked by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Deputy Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Safiyanu Isa who confirmed the death of the former minister said, “the former minister died on Friday, in Akwanga.” He has since been buried according to Islamic rites in his home town, Akwanga.

