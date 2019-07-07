Nigeria Forward, Al-Farouq Aminu has put pen to paper for the Orlando magic in a three-year deal worth $29 million.

Aminu, who last season played for the Portland Trail Blazers, has carved out a career as a consistent starter, despite only once averaging more than 10 points per game in a season.

He tries hard on defence and rebounds pretty well – the move to a smaller league has helped Aminu, who has never shot well enough to be a small forward, but has worked on his three enough to be a passable stretch-four. Most teams would be happy to have a good pro like Aminu on their team.

The Magic are not most teams. After investing in a combo forward in Jonathan Isaac in the 2017 draft, and drafting a combo forward in Chuma Okeke, they’re spending almost $10 million a year on…a combo forward!

One could make the argument that Isaac, Okeke, and Aaron Gordon should all spend most of their minutes at power forward, and the Magic just added another cook to the kitchen.

It means a logjam in the frontcourt, where there is no guarantee that young players in need of development will ever get the appropriate playing time, and like Mario Hezonja, could turn into basketball vagabonds.