By Aaron Artimas

If the nationwide preponderance and penetrative clamour for Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is something to acknowledge, then his election as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the forthcoming national convention has become a fait accompli.

Even before his formal endorsement as their candidate by the APC chapter of his native Nasarawa State, there has been a blaring unanimity from party supporters across the country, including women, youths, serving and former state governors, National Assembly members, major stakeholders and ordinary Nigerians. Clearly speaking, this sizzling and rumbling support appears to be the answer to prayers by many people for a man of his pedigree as national chairman. As the saying goes, “whom the cap fits, let them wear it.”

However, distinguished Senator Tanko Al-Makura has not taken this nationwide support for granted, knowing that he needs to demonstrate his interest and appreciation to everyone for their incredible work and support. Therefore, he has been talking, explaining and expounding on why the national rally and consensus are well deserved and justified in his favour. Of course, everyone is well aware of his ability to manage the biggest political party in Nigeria, but he has to go the extra mile to prove his desirability.

In an interview he granted Thisdaylive, the distinguished senator and immediate past governor of Nasarawa State spoke extensively on his experience as a politician and party administrator. This dates back to his years as a youth leader during the defunct NPN of the Second Republic and as secretary of the Plateau State chapter of the defunct NRC in 1990, and, subsequently, a founding member of the CPC and a key player during the merger that gave birth to the ruling APC. This narrative effectively placed Sen. Al-Makura on the front row of party leaders in the country. This, no doubt, also places him over and above other contestants, although, by his own words, “everyone is eminently qualified to lead the party.”

To say that Sen. Al-Makura is a humble and unpretentious personality is to say the least. You need to have direct contact to appreciate his disposition. Immediately he walks into a gathering, he glances around, usually wearing a broad smile, calling everyone by name. If he is meeting you for the first time, he moves closer, locking you in his mind, and once he does that, he won’t forget you. So free and unencumbered, the former governor embraces people freely and offers high-fives in a manner depicting cordial relationships. As a highly receptive person, he is not difficult to approach at any point.

In that interview with Thisdaylive, Sen. Al-Makura touched on one particular issue that would not only interest party faithful from across the country but also has been a cause of concern. In his own words, “After working in the merger of 2013, I know who and who played some roles and sacrifices, and, therefore, I would be in the position to appreciate their contribution and efforts. Being in the party for a long time has enabled me to know our members across all parts of the country and their contribution. None has this exhaustive pedigree.”

Not a few APC members will agree that one of the major problems is the reward system, which has denied long-serving members the benefits of their support and sacrifice to the party. That is the crux of the party’s problems that Sen. Al-Makura is not only aware of but is capable of tackling. He will undoubtedly bring his leadership qualities and experience in Nasarawa State to bear on this assignment. He is already acknowledged as a great rewarder of sacrifice by his staff and associates over the years.

The distinguished senator proudly acknowledged the appellation of being President Muhammadu Buhari’s political first son. And, why not? He worked diligently to actualize President Buhari’s idea of forming the defunct CPC and became its only governor, ending PDP’s 10-year reign in Nasarawa State. Therefore, he is the right person to extend President Buhari’s ideology, philosophy, and values within the country. Sen. Al-Makura also proudly states that he can easily connect with all Nigerians in all facets of human disposition. Moreover, as the only man in a family predominated by women, he settles well with even people living with disabilities, since he has hearing impairment problems.

If the foregoing is anything to go by, then APC has no reason for further hassle. The right man for the job has been found and all that is needed is to stamp this consensus during the national convention.

•Artimas writes from Abuja