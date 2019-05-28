Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has approved Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s request for the creation of 12 chiefdoms in the state.

This came barely forty eight hours to the end of Al-Makura administration.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced this yesterday after the house deliberated on the governor’s request during the its proceedings in Lafia.

Only last Friday, the Assembly passed the 2019 Local Government Amended Bill into law which will empower the governor to create fourth class traditional chiefdoms in the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the approval was to give various communities agitating for chiefdoms and other benefiting communities, a sense of belonging.

According to the speaker, Kodape Chiefdom will be created out of Karu Chiefdom, Laminga Chiefdom to be created out of Nasarawa Emirate, Ashige to be created out of Assakio Chiefdom. “Others are Yelwa, Agaza, Kwara, Tudun Wada, Dari to be created out of Toto, Keana, Kadarko, Karu and Kokona chiefdoms respectively.’’