From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Tanko Al-Makura has dismissed as ‘fake news’ a statement on social media alleging his defecting from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

This was contained in a press statement issued by the press secretary, Danjuma Joseph, for the senator on Monday, saying: ‘The statement on social Media of his defection to the NNPP as yet another fake news to discredit the person of Tanko Al-Makura.’

The statement reads in full: ‘Attention of His Excellency, Distinguish Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (Sarduanan Gwandara), has been drawn to yet another fake news on a social media platform called ‘Nasarawa Info-Pedia’, with the caption “Breaking News: Distinguish Sen Tanko Al-Makura, is set to dump APC for NNPP Allah Sarki.

‘This news is fake from the pit of hell and the figment of the imagination of rumour mongers who peddles wrong information around.’

The statement also explained that Senator Al-Makura was a founding member of the CPC who later became APC, where he became governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement confirmed that the senator is still in APC and has never contemplated leaving the party for any reason. Intact he’s re-contesting the current seat he’s occupying under APC.

He advised the general public to disregard the report, saying it is mischievous and aims to tear the APC apart.

