From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (APC – Nasarawa South) has distributed five truckloads of fertilizers to farmers drawn from the five local government areas of his constituency.

At the distribution ceremony held at the premises of Kwandere fertilizer company along Jos road Lafia, Saturday, the senator said the fertilizers NPK 20:10:10 were given to the farmers to help boost agricultural production in the state.

Similarly, the senator gave the sum of 1 million naira cash, for effective distribution of the products to the wards from the local government secretariats.

Presenting the items to the farmers in Lafia, Senator Al-Makura, represented by Dr Hashimu Abdullahi, said that Nasarawa State is blessed with vast arable lands and farm produce that could feed the nation while warning against diversion of the fertilizers, urging the local government liaison officials to ensure that they get to the targeted beneficiaries.

He further said he would continue to give priority to the aspirations of his people back at his Constituency, to ensure effective representation at the national assembly.

In a goodwill message, Nasarawa State SUBEB Chairman Dan’azimi Mohammed commended Senator Al-Makura’s desire in serving the people in his constituency.

Dan’azimi said the senator is keeping in touch with his people towards ensuring that constituency projects are delivered to the senatorial zone.

The five council areas in Nasarawa South that benefited from the senator’s gesture includes Awe, Doma, Keana, Obi and Lafia.

