Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor and senator-elect for Nasarawa South senatorial zone, Umaru, Tanko Al-Makura, at the weekend, hugged his main opponent in the senatorial election, incumbent Senator Sulieman Adokwe, who is challenging his declaration as winner of the senatorial election at the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Al-Makura who has not met face-to-face with Senator Adokwe in the last three years was in Keana and Awe local governments to present staffs of office and certificates of recognition to two first-class chiefs, his royal highnesses, the Osana of Keana Adbullahi Amegwa Agbo and the Sarkin Awe, Isa Abubakar Umar II.

The governor tasked traditional rulers in the state to ensure that there are peace and stability in their domains. He reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to accord the traditional institutions its pride of place in the scheme of things to enable it maintain peace and stability in the communities.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities from within and outside the state including senators George Akume, Abdullahi Adamu, Sulieman Adokwe, the acting Inspector General of Police, deputy governor of Nasarawa State, the state governor-elect and his deputy, Abdullahi Sule and Emmanuel Akabe; the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Balarabe Abdullahi, the new Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage; the PDP state Chairman, Francis Orogo, and many sons and daughters of the state.

Congratulating the two chiefs, Governor Al-Makura called on them to work closely with other monarchs in the state towards ensuring stability and to be democratic in their governance as well as to promote qualitative leadership at the grassroots to enhance peaceful co-existence in their domains.

Speaking to our correspondent, Senator George Akume described the presentation of staff of office to the two royal highnesses as a symbol of authority and prayed to God to continue to grant them a long and successful reign.