Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says Gov. Tanko Al-Makura, will leave the state better than he met it in 2011, when he officially hands over to the incoming administration on May 29.

Balarabe-Abdullahi stated this on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Lafia, ahead of May 29 handing over.

He said that the government under Al-Makura has transformed the state and improved on the socio-economic activities and standard of living of the people.

“Al-Makura came on board in 2011, I was not part of the government in 2011, but we were monitoring some of his activities at that time.

“You will remember when Gov. Al-Makura came on board, Nasarawa State particularly the state capital, Lafia, was described as glorified local government headquarters.

“Al-Makura came and changed, transformed the state positively as anybody who knows the state before 2011 will attest to the fact that the state had witnessed transformation.

“May 29 is just couple of days away, Gov. Al-Makura has already left the state better than he met it in 2011,” the speaker said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also disclosed that the track record of achievements by Al-Makura was as a result of the cordial relationship between the members of the Fifth Assembly and the executive.

He appealed to the people of the state to give the incoming administration support and cooperation to enable the administration succeed.

