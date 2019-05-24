Linus Oota, Lafia

The outgoing governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has sought the approval of the state House of Assembly for the creation of four new chiefdoms in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim, Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this in Lafia after the House passed into Law “A bill for a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Local Government Amendment Law 2018.

The speaker said that the House gave the bill accelerated passage considering the importance of traditional institution towards the maintenance of peace and for societal development.

According to him, Gov Tanko Al-Makura sought the approval of the House for the creation of Gudi, Musha, Gitata and Gude chiefdoms with third-class status.

“Gudi chiefdom to be carved out of Ngah chiefdom in Akwanga LGA, Musha chiefdom to be carved out of Migili chiefdom in Obi LGA.

“And Gitata and Gude chiefdoms to be carved out of Karu and Obi local government areas of the state respectively, all with third class status.

“The governor said that the creation of additional chiedoms in the state was in line with the power vested on him by the constitution as well as was in line with the State Local Government Amended Law.

Balarabe explained that the House approved the governor’s request in order to give the affected communities a sense of belonging and to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The Speaker then directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga, while reading the governor’s letter on the floor of the House, solicited his colleague’s support and cooperation to give Al-Makura’s request a speedy passage.

He said with the creation of the additional chiefdoms, it would give the affect communities a sense of belonging considering the importance of traditional institution to societal development.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma North), the Minority Leader of the House seconded the majority leader’s motion for the speedy passage of the bill.

The House unanimously approved the governor’s request.