Linus Oota , Lafia

Outgoing governor of Nasarawa state and Senator elect for Nasarawa south senatorial district , Umaru Tanko Al-Makura yesterday installed and presented staff of office to the first class chief, Emir of Lafia and chairman council of chiefs in Nasarawa state , Hon Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed the 1st.

Governor Al-Makura urged him upholds the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the culture of the people of the emirate council of Lafia.

He urged the new Emir of Lafia to support the incoming administration under Abdullahi Sule to work harmoniously to sustain his peace initiative towards ending framers/herdsmen crisis.

He thank the people of the state for the opportunity they gave him to serve them for eight years as governor and his new mandate to represent them at the senate , with a vow to offer qualitative and effective representation at the Senate.

The last time such occasion held in Lafia was 45 years ago when late Emir of Lafia , Dr. Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 was installed, he died on the 10th of march 2019.

Speaking in his vote of thanks, the new Emir, Justice Bage Mohammed promise to sustain the peace and harmony for which the late Emir work and died for.

The new Emir of Lafia Hon Justice Bage was selected on the 26th of march 2019 by five kingmakers, they include Abubakar Abdullahi Wakili (makwangijin lafia), Dalhatu Dairy Bawa (Babban Limamin lafia), Mansir Muktar Lamino (Salaanken lafia) , Abdulahi Moyi (Moyin lafia) and Anas Muhammed (Sarkin padan Lafia).

The new Emir of Lafia belongs to the Dallah Dunama rulling house, he was born on the 22nd June 1956 in Lafia, he attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria from 1975-1980, the Nigerian law school, Lagos 1980-1981, he is a retired supreme court judge.

The event was attended by the sultan of sokoto Alhaji Sahaad Abubakar , the shehu of Borno, the governor of Bauchi state Mohammed Abubakar, the acting Supreme Court Judge, Justice Tank Mohammed, former CJN Alfar Belgole, president court of appeal, justice Zainab Bukachuwa.

The Gwon-gon Jos Buba Jang, the Tor Tiv Prof Ortese Ayatse , the givernor elect and his deputy in Nasarawa state Abdulahi Sule and Emmanuel Akabe, the deputy governors of Benue, Nasarawa and Kano states, the chief judges of Benue, Nasarawa , Plateau, Kogi states among other dignitaries from all walks of lives.