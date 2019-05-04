Linus Oota, Lafia

Outgoing governor of Nasarawa State and Senator-elect for Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, yesterday presented staff of office to the first class chief, Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Council of Chiefs in Nasarawa State, Hon Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed.

Governor Al-Makura urged him to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the culture of the people of the emirate council of Lafia. He further entreated the new emir to support the incoming administration of Abdullahi Sule, and to work harmoniously to sustain his peace initiative towards ending framers/herdsmen crisis.

He thanked the people of the state for the opportunity they gave him to serve them for eight years as governor and his new mandate to represent them at the senate and promised to offer qualitative and effective representation at the senate.

Such an occasion was held in Lafia 45 years ago, when the late Emir of Lafia, Dr. Isa Mustapha Agwai 1, was installed. He died on March 10. In his vote of thanks, the new emir, Justice Bage Mohammed, promised to sustain the peace and harmony for which the late emir worked and died for.

Mohammed was selected on March 26, by the five king makers – Abubakar Abdullahi Wakili (Makwangijin Lafia), Dalhatu Dairy Bawa (Babban Limamin Lafia), Mansir Muktar Lamino (Salaanken Lafia), Abdullahi Moyi (Moyin Lafia) and Anas Muhammed (Sarkin Padan Lafia).

The new Emir belongs to the Dallah Dunama ruling house. He was born on June 22 1956 in Lafia, and attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria from 1975-1980, the Nigerian Law School, Lagos 1980-1981. He is a retired Supreme Court justice. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sahaad Abubakar, Shehu of Borno, Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar the acting Supreme Court Judge, Justice Tank Mohammed, former CJN, Alfar Belgore, President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa were some of the dignitaries attended the event.